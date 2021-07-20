Brokerages Set KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) PT at $28.33

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAR. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

NYSE:KAR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. 101,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,318. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.