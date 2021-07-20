Brokerages Set Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Target Price at $9.33

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.
A number of analysts have weighed in on TPST shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.
