Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Down 29.6% in June

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 10,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

