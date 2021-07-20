Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$46.72. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$46.71, with a volume of 195,878 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEP.UN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CSFB raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.94.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$12.84 billion and a PE ratio of -43.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -116.60%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.