Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 911,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $104,958.00. Insiders have sold 53,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,092 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.37.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.