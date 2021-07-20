BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 463 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after buying an additional 708,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,648,000 after buying an additional 700,610 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.87 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,507 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

