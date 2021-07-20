BSW Wealth Partners Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,301 shares of company stock worth $31,328,773. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.77. The stock had a trading volume of 73,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,614. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $392.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

