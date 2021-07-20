BSW Wealth Partners Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.59. The stock had a trading volume of 320,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,536. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.91.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

