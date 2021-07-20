BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 2,029 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 493,671 shares of company stock worth $68,992,295. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,394. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.19. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

