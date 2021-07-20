BSW Wealth Partners Sells 1,532 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

VO stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,417. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $239.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

