BSW Wealth Partners Sells 6,419 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.71. 4,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,244. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.16.

