BTIG Research Cuts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $72.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.21.

NYSE PHM opened at $50.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after buying an additional 1,002,635 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 963,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,427.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after buying an additional 634,780 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

