Burger Swap Price Reaches $3.22 on Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $40.99 million and $3.69 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00010801 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012563 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.71 or 0.00756701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 13,096,768 coins and its circulating supply is 12,721,768 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.