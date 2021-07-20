Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth about $2,853,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 813,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 36,487 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 7,786.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 688,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 679,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,444,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

