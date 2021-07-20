Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.46. Business First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.27 million.

BFST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $462.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

In related news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 259,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after buying an additional 111,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $514,000. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

