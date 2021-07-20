Bytecoin (BCN) Price Tops $0.0005

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 63.4% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $100.76 million and $75,869.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.28 or 0.00609706 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001117 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

