Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 855,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Cadence Bancorporation comprises about 5.3% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $17,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,867. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

