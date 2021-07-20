Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,650 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $136.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,141. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.60.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

