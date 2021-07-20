Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 342,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 448.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTE. TheStreet raised shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CSTE stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,589. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $465.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $146.03 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

