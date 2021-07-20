Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.30. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.