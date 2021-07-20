Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.78. 3,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

