California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 221 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $39,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Insiders sold 171,031 shares of company stock valued at $80,950,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $534.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.89 and a 12 month high of $545.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

