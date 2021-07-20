California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 9,467 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Fortive worth $38,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,433,287 shares of company stock valued at $103,485,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.