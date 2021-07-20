California State Teachers Retirement System Has $38.21 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $38,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Shares of MLM opened at $339.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.81. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.04 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.