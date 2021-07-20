California State Teachers Retirement System Has $42.93 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $42,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after acquiring an additional 514,795 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,062,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 898,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,834,000 after acquiring an additional 383,441 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EFX opened at $248.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.64. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $254.95.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.96.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

