California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,360 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of PPL worth $41,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

