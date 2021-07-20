California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,597 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $32,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of DGX opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

