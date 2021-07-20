Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) versus Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Critical Analysis

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Cameco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cameco and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco $1.34 billion 4.87 -$39.69 million ($0.13) -126.54 Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$13.42 million ($0.51) -12.51

Nouveau Monde Graphite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cameco. Cameco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nouveau Monde Graphite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cameco and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco -2.02% -2.47% -1.62% Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -94.34% -41.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cameco and Nouveau Monde Graphite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco 1 3 3 0 2.29 Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cameco presently has a consensus price target of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 36.17%. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than Cameco.

Summary

Cameco beats Nouveau Monde Graphite on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles or reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc. engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant. Its solutions include research and development, mine and concentrator, value-added materials, multimodal logistics, and growth markets. The company was founded by Eric Desaulniers on December 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

