Canaccord Genuity Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.25 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$11.25 target price (down from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.03.

Shares of FVI opened at C$5.85 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$5.80 and a 1-year high of C$12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

