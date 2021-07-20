Canada Pension Plan Investment Sells 9,010,422 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,010,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $208,681,373.52. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EXAS stock opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.38. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.84.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

