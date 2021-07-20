Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Increased to C$68.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $47.56 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

