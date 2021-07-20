Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$68.50 at National Bankshares

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.06.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$60.61 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$42.22 and a 12-month high of C$62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.