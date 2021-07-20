Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 113,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,728,622 shares.The stock last traded at $71.74 and had previously closed at $70.89.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

