Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) vs. Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Solar and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 1.57% 2.44% 0.70% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Canadian Solar and Sigma Designs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 0 2 5 0 2.71 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Solar presently has a consensus price target of $53.29, suggesting a potential upside of 41.15%. Given Canadian Solar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Solar and Sigma Designs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $3.48 billion 0.65 $146.70 million $1.71 22.08 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.1% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Sigma Designs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories. It also provides engineering, procurement, and construction; and operation and maintenance (O&M) services. This segment's energy solution products include solar inverters and energy storage systems for utility, commercial, residential, and specialty product applications. Its O&M services include inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar power projects. The Energy segment engages in the development and sale of solar power projects; and operation of solar power plants and sale of electricity. As of January 31, 2020, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 880.2 MWp. The company's primary customers include distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. Canadian Solar Inc. sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. It has operations in North America, South America, Europe, South Africa, the Middle East, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

Sigma Designs Company Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

