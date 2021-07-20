Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.96 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.9618 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$9.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.81. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$6.52 and a 52 week high of C$10.36.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
