Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 16,890 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 20,107.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,097,244 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 32,453.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,798,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,366 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,090,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,095,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,313,000.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.