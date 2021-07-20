Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 54,662 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4,880.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,782 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,662 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 292,763 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 393,944 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 129,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 92,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

