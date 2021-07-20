Capital Analysts LLC Has $903,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $272.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $196.49 and a one year high of $280.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

