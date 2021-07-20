Capital Analysts LLC Invests $570,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in The Southern by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after buying an additional 51,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

