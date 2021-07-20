Capital Analysts LLC Invests $680,000 in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 630,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 134,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 392,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 61,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 131,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

