Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 149,284 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.