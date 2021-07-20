Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 46,710 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 54,861 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. Also, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at $17,102,880.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

