Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after buying an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total value of $818,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,449 shares of company stock valued at $118,789,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $354.20 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

