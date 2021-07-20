Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 271.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,484,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after acquiring an additional 391,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,371,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.81.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $294.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $440,955.46. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,554 shares of company stock worth $6,709,290 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

