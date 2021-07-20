Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 274 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Loews were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the first quarter valued at $1,174,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,686,000 after acquiring an additional 136,146 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Loews by 475.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 450,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Loews by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

L opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.