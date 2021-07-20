Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Open Text were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Open Text by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 52,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

