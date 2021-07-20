Cardiovascular Systems’ (CSII) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Northland Securities currently has a $45.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSII. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.17.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

