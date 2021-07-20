Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 17th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $179,320.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $268,780.00.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.23. 213,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,421. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.72 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

