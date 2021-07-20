Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Chairman Buys $281,500.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Chairman Alan J. Stock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.15 per share, with a total value of $281,500.00.

NYSE CVNA opened at $311.04 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.35 and a fifty-two week high of $329.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carvana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after acquiring an additional 297,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after buying an additional 430,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

