Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,080 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.